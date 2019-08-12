Edicola

New Lagavulin 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky: A Rare and Exclusive Treat for Travellers

12.08.2019 - 11:45

0

- The 'fiery yet light, smoky yet smooth' single malt was crafted at the world-renowned Lagavulin distillery on Islay's spectacular southern shoreline and is available now.

The man behind the whisky, Diageo's master of malts Dr Craig Wilson, said: "Many people see Lagavulin as the definitive Islay malt and, like other members of the family, this new expression has a charming exuberance and full-on character. It is rich, intense and smoky, having spent time in American Oak casks, while a creamy smoothness and hint of spice shines through from its maturation in first-fill ex-bourbon casks."

Dr Craig Wilson added: "This is a whisky filled with surprising contrasts. On the palate, Lagavulin 10 Year Old is sweet and salty at first, before it builds to a fiery crescendo with a spicy and smoky finish that is both intense and warming. It's best enjoyed neat or with water, which helps unlock some of the deeper layers of flavour."

Lagavulin 10 Year Old is available exclusively from Dufry Travel Retail stores. It is bottled at 43% with an RRP of £50 for 70cl.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958746/Lagavulin_10_Year_Old.jpg

 

