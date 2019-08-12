Nexen Tire is Back as the Official Partner of the Premier League Defending Champions Manchester City

- Nexen Tire and Manchester City have been in partnership since 2015, when the company first sponsored the Club as part of its global sports marketing strategy. This is the third season that Nexen Tire joins as the Sleeve Partner for Manchester City, who retained the title of Premier League champions for the second consecutive year. Nexen Tire and the Club extended the multi-year partnership in 2017, which saw Nexen Tire become the first ever Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, and the first in the Premier League.

As with previous seasons, Nexen Tire's logo will continue to appear on the left sleeve of the Manchester City player's shirts. As the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, Nexen Tire will connect with the loyal fans from all over the world, not only through its sleeve partnership, but also through various sports marketing initiatives.

"We are delighted to retain the title of Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City for the third season," said Travis Kang, the Global CEO of Nexen Tire. He added, "Nexen Tire has been actively supporting Manchester City throughout the years, accompanying the team in their successive wins in the Premier League. We are determined to create bigger synergy with the Club, setting our eyes on the continued collaborative success with Manchester City."

Nexen Tire is continuously expanding its global customer base, especially with its new European Plant in Czech Republic under full operation since April. Nexen Tire will reach out and engage with its customers in Europe, utilizing its partnership platform with Manchester City.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In April 2019, the Europe plant in Zatec, Czech Republic started operations. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of seven clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester.

Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

