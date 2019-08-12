Pisofttech Showcased various 5G+8K+VR Applications with telecom giants on 2019 BRICS Future Networks Innovation Forum

Edicola

- National ICT bureau officials from China, Russia, India, South Africa, Philippines, Egypt and many more attended the event, together with officials from global ICT organizations like ITU and GSMA. During the same period, key 5G players in China like telecom operators, Huawei, ZTE, and Shenzhen Pisoft Technology, hosted a 5G Experience Week at the largest underground high-speed railway station in Asia---Futian Station, to demonstrate 5G application solutions.

Pilot Era, the world's first panoramic camera supporting standalone live streaming, was adopted as the official camera for recording and streaming the event 360°. Pisoft Technology also worked with others to showcase various 5G+VR applications in multiple scenarios. Guests from different countries complimented on the premium visual experiences after they put on VR glasses.

As the world's largest panoramic algorithm provider and the only industry partner with CEVA, world's largest DSP IP Supplier, Pisoft Technology has worked with telecom giants and other organizations on extensive projects, such as World Convention of Small and Medium Enterprises, WBO Championship, CCTV National Football League, the first 5G smart community in Shenzhen, VR distance education program, and the first 5G+ WIT120 program in China, etc..

Adler Shen, CEO of Pisoft Technology mentioned that "We feel happy and excited to work together with major telecom operators to support the event live broadcasting, and a showcase of 5G applications for guests from BRICS. In future we would be glad to explore with more companies and governments world-widely, to help transform and upgrade businesses and communities with 5G and VR."

About Pisoft Technology

Established in 2012, Pisofttech is one of the earliest companies focusing on the research of panoramic technology. Leveraging its strong technology and solution experience, the company strives to create reliable products and efficient solutions to help business partners to gain new growth and personal users to explore new ways of creation.

Pilot Era, the first product of the company, was certified and recommended by Google and has been widely used for street view, real estate, smart city, medical, travel, events, media and more, in over 60 countries.

