Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Comscore Receives First-Ever Certification for Mobile Web Viewability

08.08.2019 - 10:45

0

- RESTON, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that its validated Campaign Essentials™ (vCE®) solution is the first product to receive ABC certification for mobile web viewability, including for both display and video. The certification underscores Comscore's commitment to providing advertisers, agencies and publishers with trusted data that drives informed transactions in the market.

Comscore's vCE® is a holistic ad and audience validation solution that provides real-time insights to improve the performance of advertising campaigns across display, video and mobile devices. Unlike other solutions, vCE® provides validated and unduplicated accounting of impressions, including with ads delivered in-view and in brand-safe environments, absent of invalid traffic, and to the intended target audience.

As part of the audit process, ABC tested and verified that vCE® performed across several mobile-specific behaviors, including scrolling and watching mobile videos. Comscore's certificate confirms that vCE® counts viewable impressions in mobile web environments.

"With mobile viewing continuing to rise, advertisers are spending more in this medium and need to understand their return on investment," said Larry Goldstein, vice president, measurement standards compliance at Comscore. "We're excited to continue building products that bring trust and transparency to the market, and this certification is an important milestone in our efforts to deliver quality audience reporting."

"The industry is looking for reliable third-party measurement that itself has been independently verified, and we're delighted that our auditing services against the JICWEBS Viewability Principles are helping to build trust in this way," Simon Redlich, chief executive at ABC. "We congratulate Comscore on becoming the first company to have a product audited for viewability in our mobile environment."

About Comscore Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, click here.

About ABCABC is a leading industry-owned auditor for media products and services, with specialist skills in digital ad trading. Through our experienced teams we provide an independent service checking compliance across a range of media standards. Our rigorous auditing of multiple business types underpins the work of other Standards setters such as BARB, JICWEBS and TAG. Our logo stands for quality and trust in media, empowering our £22bn industry to trade with confidence. ABC was the first Joint Industry Currency (JIC) to be created in the United Kingdom. JICs are owned and developed by the industry - advertisers, agencies and media owners - to provide transparent and impartial data, standards and/or services for each medium. JICWEBS oversees the independent development of Good Practice and Standards for digital ad trading, with the aim of increasing transparency and trust in how digital advertising is bought and sold.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327730/comScore_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Agguato a Diabolik, ucciso storico capo ultrà della Lazio

Agguato a Diabolik, ucciso storico capo ultrà della Lazio

In 5 minuti 2 scosse di terremoto in Trentino e Basilicata

In 5 minuti 2 scosse di terremoto in Trentino e Basilicata

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Salvini: alla Lega non interessa qualche poltrona in più

Salvini: alla Lega non interessa qualche poltrona in più

Sabaudia, 8 ago. (askanews) - Alla Lega "non interessa" qualche poltrona in più: "o si possono fare le cose o la parola torna al popolo". L'ha detto oggi il vicepremier Matteo Salvini parlando a Sabaudia, dopo una concitata giornata politica. "L'ultima delle cose che ci interessano è avere qualche poltrona in più. Non ci interessa qualche poltrona o ministero in più", ha detto Salvini. "I sette ...

 
Governo, Salvini: "Qualcosa si è rotto"

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcosa si è rotto"

(Agenzia Vista) Sabaudia, 08 agosto 2019 07-08-19 Governo Salvini Qualcosa si e rotto Il leader della Lega e vicepresidente del Consiglio dei Ministri, Matteo Salvini, in comizio a Sabaudia / fonte FB Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi a Camogli

Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi a Camogli

(Agenzia Vista) Camogli, 08 agosto 2019 Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi a Camogli I sommozzatori del Cnes di La Spezia ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi. Questa statua bronzea di 3 metri è sott’acqua a 18 mt nella baia di San Fruttuoso, a Camogli, in ricordo di tutti quelli che hanno perso la vita in mare / fonte Polizia di Stato Fonte: ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33