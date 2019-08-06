Edicola

Ezoic Receives $33 Million In Growth Funding To Expand Artificial Intelligence Platform For Digital Publishers

06.08.2019 - 15:45

- Ezoic's platform was the first end-to-end solution for publishers that leveraged the power of machine learning. The company launched in 2011, testing early versions of the platform on over 400 websites that were owned by the company founders. Ezoic secured funding from Balderton Capital in 2014 and became one of the first Google Certified Publishing Partners in 2015.

Ezoic recently won Google's Business Innovation Award from the Certified Publishing Partner team for its flagship testing application that allowed thousands of publishers to personalize website ad placements and layouts using AI. Ezoic also received industry acclaim for its Ad Revenue Index, a publicly transparent index of global programmatic ad rates.

"Despite accelerating advances in technology, digital publishers still rely on many legacy processes from print and early online web publishing. Ezoic gives publishers a way to capitalize on all the opportunities that exist with digital content," said Dwayne Lafleur, Founder and CEO of Ezoic. "Our platform has enabled thousands of web publishers to incorporate personalization and data science into their sites. The benefits of this approach are exponential and still untapped by many large brands and enterprises in the world of digital publishing."

Ezoic is currently available to both large publishing brands and smaller independent publishers as a data-driven way to personalize layouts and ad placements for their visitors. Now, Ezoic is rolling out new machine learning tools for publishers that will allow them to instantly speed up their websites, improve the SEO of their content, and easily access information that will help them grow their businesses.

"The feedback from Ezoic customers we spoke to was overwhelmingly positive, highlighted by the tangible ROI and revenue uplift they were achieving by using the Ezoic platform." said Jeff Klemens, Partner at Sageview Capital. "Sageview provides growth capital to leading companies with a demonstrated track record of success and a compelling market opportunity.  Ezoic's strong growth, innovative products, and ambitious roadmap make it a strong fit for our portfolio, and we look forward to providing Dwayne and the Ezoic team financial and operational support to accelerate the business."

About Ezoic

Ezoic is an award-winning end-to-end platform for digital publishers and website owners that helps them improve revenue, traffic, SEO, website speed, infrastructure, and more. Ezoic is a Certified Google Publishing Partner and a member of the Coalition for Better Ads. Ezoic employs approximately 100 employees in North America, Canada, and the United Kingdom with key offices in Carlsbad, CA, London, U.K., and Newcastle Upontyne, U.K. To get started, visit: www.ezoic.com.

About Sageview Capital

Sageview Capital is a private investment firm providing growth capital to leading tech-enabled businesses. The firm's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Avalara, CallRail, Brandwatch, Demandbase, Elastic Path, MetricStream, Pantheon, NAM, Rapid RTC, Reflexis and Womply among others. Sageview was founded in 2006 and is led by Ned Gilhuly and Scott Stuart, former partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) and Dean Nelson, former head of KKR Capstone. The firm has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information visit http://www.sageviewcapital.com.

