Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Swiss U-space Deploys National Flight Information Management System for Drones

06.08.2019 - 12:29

0

- The FIMS is an aviation data exchange hub that connects skyguide's air traffic management system to UAS Service Providers (USPs) with open interfaces to support safe and compliant drone operations in low-altitude airspace. The FIMS deployment represents a critical milestone in the development of the Swiss U-space Implementation (SUSI) program, Switzerland's drone traffic management network infrastructure.

U-space complements traditional air traffic management (ATM) systems by facilitating information exchange and interactions between airspace authorities and drone operators. As part of U-space, the FIMS is a cloud-based, interoperable platform that distributes airspace information, directives and real-time traffic from skyguide's ATM system to drone operators through a network of USPs.

Participating USPs connect to the FIMS using open interfaces to provide services that support drone operators in meeting regulatory and operational requirements. The FIMS is designed to connect with multiple USPs to support an open, competitive drone economy with a marketplace of drone services.

"The Swiss U-space FIMS is a critical building block toward full UTM implementation in Switzerland," said Klaus Meier, skyguide Chief Technology Officer. "Following the creation of SUSI, the Swiss U-space Implementation framework designed by FOCA to build an open UTM ecosystem in Switzerland, we are delighted to announce the availability of the FIMS open interfaces to connect skyguide with multiple UAS Service Providers."

Earlier this year, skyguide and AirMap kicked off a Swiss U-space automated authorization trial. Over 200 operators have joined the trial and use the Swiss U-space mobile application to plan operations and request and receive automated authorization to fly in controlled airspace near Lugano and Geneva airports, with expansion planned to additional airports.

"Switzerland's FIMS enables multiple USPs to connect to safety-critical airspace information using open and interoperable interfaces to deliver nationwide U-space services to UAS operators," said Ben Marcus, AirMap Co-founder and Chairman. "With this new milestone, Switzerland continues to lead the world in rolling out innovative UTM services that foster an open drone economy."

In the coming months, skyguide and AirMap will move toward full U-space system deployment targeted for early 2020.

Media Contacts:Liberty Communications for AirMapmedia@airmap.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/288580/airmap_logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico"

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico, è un sollievo"

Mediagallery

Ruspe in azione nel centro sociale 'Xm24' alla periferia di Bologna

Ruspe in azione nel centro sociale 'Xm24' alla periferia di Bologna

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 06 agosto 2019 Ruspe in azione nel centro sociale 'Xm24' alla periferia di Bologna Il ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini commenta, sulla sua pagina Facebook, le operazioni di sgombero del centro sociale nella prima periferia della città di Bologna e scrive: "Forze dell'ordine impegnate fin dall'alba nello sgombero a Bologna del centro sociale Xm24. Molto bene, la musica ...

 
Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Decreto sicurezza bis, voto sulla Tav e manovra, con le parti sociali oggi dal premier Giuseppe Conte e domani al Viminale. È così che inizia una settimana cruciale per la tenuta del governo gialloverde. Rispondendo alle domande dei giornalisti a margine dell'inaugurazione del nuovo hub ferroviario Milano-Rogoredo, il vice-premier e leader leghista Matteo Salvini si è ...

 
A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

Milano, 6 ago. (askanews) - Tvboy sbarca a Taormina. Lo street artist ha realizzato nella città siciliana tre murales che vedono protagonisti il cantante Mahmood, Carola Rackete e Andrea Camilleri, in via Crocifisso. A legare le tre opere il tema dell'integrazione e dell'immigrazione: così la capitana della Sea Watch diventa "Santa Carola protettrice dei rifugiati" ed è ritratta mentre tiene in ...

 
Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Grande divertimento alla tappa di Fermo del Jova Beach Party, sabato 3 agosto, inizialmente prevista a fine luglio, ma poi slittata di qualche giorno dopo le polemiche sul fratino, uccello che ha l'abitudine di nidificare in questa zona. Guest star della serata il rapper Frankie hi-nrg mc, annunciato via Instagram già nel pomeriggio. Nelle immagini un estratto del ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33