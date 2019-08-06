Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquires Unitrans International Corporation

06.08.2019 - 12:28

0

- ITASCA, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics, a global supply chain solutions leader, today announced the acquisition of Unitrans International Corporation, a Los Angeles-based freight forwarder with expertise in a variety of specialized services.

"I'm excited to continue the implementation of AIT's growth strategy with our investment in this acquisition," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Moreover, we are delighted to welcome everyone at Unitrans as the newest members of our team. Their vast experience with high-quality, specialized international logistics services will strengthen AIT's solutions and advance our company's vision by boosting our global reputation."

This latest acquisition by AIT follows two deals last year to acquire food logistics forwarder WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo in October 2018 and December 2018, respectively.

"We understand that Unitrans is a highly successful, sophisticated enterprise and our aim is to promote stability for their customers and teammates," said AIT Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan. "AIT will provide whatever support is needed, but Unitrans will otherwise continue to run their operation with their customers' best interests as the primary driver."

"Unitrans made a lasting impression on our senior leadership team with their unrivaled expertise when it comes to handling high-value shipments for customers in the aerospace, defense, food ingredient, high-tech and life sciences industries. Over the course of 42 years they have developed tremendous trade lane expertise in Asia and several European markets," he added. "We look forward to supporting Unitrans' growth and we are confident that AIT's support and resources will enable them to achieve their goals."

Unitrans President Andrew Schadegg said, "Our discussions with AIT management and staff provided us a very clear indication that our company cultures are very similar. We also share a 'can-do' attitude that will enable both AIT and Unitrans to grow and succeed together in the future."

Terms of AIT Worldwide Logistics' deal to acquire Unitrans International Corporation have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersSenior Copywriter+1 (630) 766-8300msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing RoadItasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)www.aitworldwide.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954204/AIT_Acquires_Unitrans_Hi_Res_NEW.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico"

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico, è un sollievo"

Mediagallery

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Decreto sicurezza bis, voto sulla Tav e manovra, con le parti sociali oggi dal premier Giuseppe Conte e domani al Viminale. È così che inizia una settimana cruciale per la tenuta del governo gialloverde. Rispondendo alle domande dei giornalisti a margine dell'inaugurazione del nuovo hub ferroviario Milano-Rogoredo, il vice-premier e leader leghista Matteo Salvini si è ...

 
A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

Milano, 6 ago. (askanews) - Tvboy sbarca a Taormina. Lo street artist ha realizzato nella città siciliana tre murales che vedono protagonisti il cantante Mahmood, Carola Rackete e Andrea Camilleri, in via Crocifisso. A legare le tre opere il tema dell'integrazione e dell'immigrazione: così la capitana della Sea Watch diventa "Santa Carola protettrice dei rifugiati" ed è ritratta mentre tiene in ...

 
Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Grande divertimento alla tappa di Fermo del Jova Beach Party, sabato 3 agosto, inizialmente prevista a fine luglio, ma poi slittata di qualche giorno dopo le polemiche sul fratino, uccello che ha l'abitudine di nidificare in questa zona. Guest star della serata il rapper Frankie hi-nrg mc, annunciato via Instagram già nel pomeriggio. Nelle immagini un estratto del ...

 
L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

Nuova Dehli, 5 ago. (askanews) - Il governo indiano ha deciso di cancellare la parte della Costituzione che concede uno status speciale di ampia autonomia alla regione del Kashmir, al centro di una disputa territoriale con il Pakistan, una mossa che minaccia di scatenare tensioni nella regione. Parlando al Rajya Sabha, la camera alta del Parlamento indiano, il ministro dell'Interno indiano, Amit ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33