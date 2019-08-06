Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Nexen Tire to Hold Opening Ceremony for its New Europe Plant in Czech Republic

06.08.2019 - 12:28

0

- To celebrate the opening of this new, high-end facility, Petr Ocko, the Czech Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Travis Kang, the Global CEO and Byung-Joong Kang, the Chairman of Nexen Tire will visit Zatec to attend the ceremony on August 28. Under the slogan 'The New Wave for the Future', the opening ceremony will commemorate the next stage of Nexen Tire's global era and celebrate the strengthening of the Czech-Korean business partnership.

Located within the Triangle Strategic Industrial Zone in Zatec, the Nexen Tire Europe plant is 650,000 square meters in size. The company invested approximately one billion dollars on the facility, creating a technologically integrated manufacturing center that can immediately apply the cutting-edge technologies of its global R&D centers. The plant has been operating since the end of April 2019 and celebrated the shipment of first party of tires.

Nexen Tire has now finalized its four major global R&D and production networks: THE NEXEN univerCITY, Central Research Institute in Seoul, Korea; the Europe R&D Center; the North America R&D Center; and the Europe plant in Zatec. The production capacity of the Europe plant is 3 million in 2019 and is expected to increase to 11 million by 2022. Through the expansion of its production capacity, Nexen Tire plans to strengthen its global presence, further establishing itself in the European market.

Travis Kang, the Global CEO of Nexen Tire, stated, "With the opening of the Europe Plant, Nexen Tire plans to develop, produce and distribute products customized for the European market," adding "With the completion of our four global institutions, Nexen Tire will be presenting products for suited for our global customers, especially in Europe."

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with more than 500 dealers based in 137 countries around the world (as of May 2019) and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956291/Nexen_Tire_opening_ceremony_Czech_Republic.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico"

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico, è un sollievo"

Mediagallery

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Decreto sicurezza bis, voto sulla Tav e manovra, con le parti sociali oggi dal premier Giuseppe Conte e domani al Viminale. È così che inizia una settimana cruciale per la tenuta del governo gialloverde. Rispondendo alle domande dei giornalisti a margine dell'inaugurazione del nuovo hub ferroviario Milano-Rogoredo, il vice-premier e leader leghista Matteo Salvini si è ...

 
A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

Milano, 6 ago. (askanews) - Tvboy sbarca a Taormina. Lo street artist ha realizzato nella città siciliana tre murales che vedono protagonisti il cantante Mahmood, Carola Rackete e Andrea Camilleri, in via Crocifisso. A legare le tre opere il tema dell'integrazione e dell'immigrazione: così la capitana della Sea Watch diventa "Santa Carola protettrice dei rifugiati" ed è ritratta mentre tiene in ...

 
Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Grande divertimento alla tappa di Fermo del Jova Beach Party, sabato 3 agosto, inizialmente prevista a fine luglio, ma poi slittata di qualche giorno dopo le polemiche sul fratino, uccello che ha l'abitudine di nidificare in questa zona. Guest star della serata il rapper Frankie hi-nrg mc, annunciato via Instagram già nel pomeriggio. Nelle immagini un estratto del ...

 
L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

Nuova Dehli, 5 ago. (askanews) - Il governo indiano ha deciso di cancellare la parte della Costituzione che concede uno status speciale di ampia autonomia alla regione del Kashmir, al centro di una disputa territoriale con il Pakistan, una mossa che minaccia di scatenare tensioni nella regione. Parlando al Rajya Sabha, la camera alta del Parlamento indiano, il ministro dell'Interno indiano, Amit ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33