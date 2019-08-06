Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Saildrone Completes First Unmanned Circumnavigation of Antarctica

06.08.2019 - 12:28

0

- The 196-day mission was launched from Southport in Bluff, New Zealand on January 19, 2019, returning to the same port on August 3, after sailing over 22,000 km (13,670 miles) around Antarctica. During the mission, the vehicle survived freezing temperatures,15-meter (50-foot) waves, 130 km/h (80 mph) winds, and collisions with giant icebergs.

The Southern Ocean plays a key role in regulating heat and carbon for our planet. It is so remote and inhospitable that even big ships try to avoid it in the winter. As a result, this region is critically under-sampled, leaving pressing scientific questions unanswered. However, the nimble and rugged Saildrone not only survived the Southern Ocean winter but streamed back vital new data from previously unsampled territory.

Carrying an instrument developed by the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration (NOAA) to measure carbon fluxes, the Saildrone recorded evidence that the Southern Ocean released significant carbon dioxide during the winter months – a fact that could have major implications on global climate models.

"The extreme weather conditions of the Southern Ocean winter were the final frontier for Saildrone and with the completion of the Antarctic circumnavigation, there is now no part of the world's oceans that we cannot measure," said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder & CEO. "It is vital that we drastically improve the understanding of our oceans, which are one of the key drivers of our climate, and ultimately our future."

About Saildrone

Saildrone, Inc. is a provider of oceanographic and atmospheric data, collected by a fleet of wind and solar-powered unmanned surface vehicles, known as Saildrones. Each vehicle can stay at sea for up to 12 months, transmitting real-time data before returning to shore for servicing and sensor calibration. Saildrone currently has 30 vehicles deployed around the world, in locations ranging from 75°N, on the ice edge in the US Arctic, to 62°S in the Southern Ocean. Using clean renewable power, Saildrones provide access to the world's oceans at a fraction of the cost of traditional ship-based methods.

The 2019 Saildrone Antarctic Circumnavigation was generously supported by the Li Ka Shing Foundation. The mission endeavors to expose future generations to the rapid changes taking place in the Antarctic. All data collected is distributed at no cost to the global scientific community.

For more information on this mission and participating science collaborators, visit;

https://www.saildrone.com/news/unmanned-vehicle-completes-antarctica-circumnavigation 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956149/Saildrone_SD_1020.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956148/Saildrone_Unmanned_Circumnavigation_of_Antarctica.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico"

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico, è un sollievo"

Mediagallery

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Decreto sicurezza bis, voto sulla Tav e manovra, con le parti sociali oggi dal premier Giuseppe Conte e domani al Viminale. È così che inizia una settimana cruciale per la tenuta del governo gialloverde. Rispondendo alle domande dei giornalisti a margine dell'inaugurazione del nuovo hub ferroviario Milano-Rogoredo, il vice-premier e leader leghista Matteo Salvini si è ...

 
A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

Milano, 6 ago. (askanews) - Tvboy sbarca a Taormina. Lo street artist ha realizzato nella città siciliana tre murales che vedono protagonisti il cantante Mahmood, Carola Rackete e Andrea Camilleri, in via Crocifisso. A legare le tre opere il tema dell'integrazione e dell'immigrazione: così la capitana della Sea Watch diventa "Santa Carola protettrice dei rifugiati" ed è ritratta mentre tiene in ...

 
Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Grande divertimento alla tappa di Fermo del Jova Beach Party, sabato 3 agosto, inizialmente prevista a fine luglio, ma poi slittata di qualche giorno dopo le polemiche sul fratino, uccello che ha l'abitudine di nidificare in questa zona. Guest star della serata il rapper Frankie hi-nrg mc, annunciato via Instagram già nel pomeriggio. Nelle immagini un estratto del ...

 
L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

Nuova Dehli, 5 ago. (askanews) - Il governo indiano ha deciso di cancellare la parte della Costituzione che concede uno status speciale di ampia autonomia alla regione del Kashmir, al centro di una disputa territoriale con il Pakistan, una mossa che minaccia di scatenare tensioni nella regione. Parlando al Rajya Sabha, la camera alta del Parlamento indiano, il ministro dell'Interno indiano, Amit ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33