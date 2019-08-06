Edicola

Ideagen Launches 'Modern, Slick and Visually Rich' Version of Q-Pulse in 25th Anniversary of the Software

06.08.2019 - 12:27

- To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8584551-ideagen-launches-modern-version-of-q-pulse/

The UK-based firm – which has a global presence with sites in the UK, Europe, US, SE Asia and the UAE – unveiled Q-Pulse version 7 today (Monday, August 5th), marking the latest evolution of the quality, safety, risk and compliance solution.

Maintaining its core functionality such as document, audit and corrective action management, the browser-based Q-Pulse 7 comes with powerful dashboard functionality for increased business intelligence and an intuitive user experience.

Ian Hepworth, Ideagen's Chief Technology Officer, said: "For any software product to remain at the top of the market for 25 years is an extraordinary achievement. To have one of our own reach that milestone is very special indeed and we are incredibly proud of this latest iteration.

"With Q-Pulse 7, we have produced a modern, slick and visually rich software product that has taken the application to the next level. We have focussed on bringing data from all across the business to life through visually appealing and quickly consumable dashboards to ensure users can access information that is important to them quickly and easily."

Launched in 1994, Q-Pulse first came into prominence as a quality management solution, helping organisations make the first moves to paper-free control of processes related to document, audit and corrective action management.

Since then, each version has expanded its capability to help Q-Pulse become a trusted solution for more than 2,000 organisations operating in some of the world's most regulated industries.

George Hall, Ideagen's Product Manager for Q-Pulse, said: "Q-Pulse helps organisations build a repository of business critical information that they can use to improve other processes. With Q-Pulse 7, all of this information can be surfaced immediately to improve the understanding of business performance like never before. It really goes beyond simple analysis and opens up the entire database for scrutiny."

Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO, said: "Q-Pulse 7 is a significant release which has been eagerly awaited by our clients. We believe it will play a huge part in cementing our position as the leading provider of quality, safety, risk and compliance software globally."

www.ideagen.com/products/q-pulse

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955909/Q_Pulse.jpg

 

 

