Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Point & Place® Augmented Reality Shopping Platform Adds WebAR Syndication to Expand the Retail Network to Over 600 Retailers, Across 70 Countries

06.08.2019 - 12:27

0

-  

 

Point and Place® offers retailers hundreds of the latest products in AR, from over fifty leading brands, including; LG, Microsoft, Mattel, Dyson LEGO, Fisher-price and Samsung with the free platform. The retailer adds a line of code to enable all the latest AR products to be automatically added to their mobile website pages.

Eyekandy launched the WebAR feature with the UK's largest electrical retailer, Currys PC World, this week. Stuart Ramage, eCommerce Director of Dixons Carphone, the parent company of Currys PC World, said: "We want to help our customers enjoy amazing technology and, whether they shop in store or online, augmented reality really brings to life what a product will look like in their home. Our app version of Point and Place AR has already seen impressive sales uplifts of up to 30% in some product categories, showing how valuable this is to customers. We're really excited to integrate this into hundreds of products on our website and make the experience even easier and more immersive for customers."

AR is fast becoming mainstream with shoppers, with Gartner predicting over 100 million shoppers will be shopping with AR in-store and online by 2020.

Carolyn Anderson, Trade manager at LG UK, an early adopter of Point & Place® added: "LG is committed to delivering the most personalised shopping experience to our shoppers possible. Point & Place® AR enables all our retailer partners to add our range of AR product models to their websites easily."

Joe Golden Creative Director of Eyekandy commented: "We are thrilled to continue our journey to change the way people shop with AR. Our commitment to support global brands and retailers to embrace this technology, to offer shoppers a new, personalised and engaging way to shop, has real momentum now."

Eyekandy.com Founded in 2016, in London, United Kingdom, Eyekandy is a global leader in the innovation, curation and deployment of Augmented Reality Experiences for Commerce. The Point & Place® Augmented Reality Shopping Platform is the world's largest AR shopping Network with over seven hundred connected Retailers in over seventy countries and leads the way in omni-channel AR Shopping for Retailers and Brands.

Video - https://vimeo.com/350852137/12dfe1b538      Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956299/Eyekandy_Home_of_AR.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956298/Eyekandy_Logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956300/Point_and_Place_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Contact:Joe Golden +44-(0)7920-404760pr@eyekandy.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Duecento posti nel nuovo porto

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico"

La prima vittoria di Mick Schumacher: "Fantastico, è un sollievo"

Mediagallery

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Dl sicurezza, Tav e manovra, voti decisivi su tenuta del governo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Decreto sicurezza bis, voto sulla Tav e manovra, con le parti sociali oggi dal premier Giuseppe Conte e domani al Viminale. È così che inizia una settimana cruciale per la tenuta del governo gialloverde. Rispondendo alle domande dei giornalisti a margine dell'inaugurazione del nuovo hub ferroviario Milano-Rogoredo, il vice-premier e leader leghista Matteo Salvini si è ...

 
A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

A Taormina il murales di Carola "protettrice dei rifugiati"

Milano, 6 ago. (askanews) - Tvboy sbarca a Taormina. Lo street artist ha realizzato nella città siciliana tre murales che vedono protagonisti il cantante Mahmood, Carola Rackete e Andrea Camilleri, in via Crocifisso. A legare le tre opere il tema dell'integrazione e dell'immigrazione: così la capitana della Sea Watch diventa "Santa Carola protettrice dei rifugiati" ed è ritratta mentre tiene in ...

 
Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino è salvo

Roma, 5 ago. (askanews) - Grande divertimento alla tappa di Fermo del Jova Beach Party, sabato 3 agosto, inizialmente prevista a fine luglio, ma poi slittata di qualche giorno dopo le polemiche sul fratino, uccello che ha l'abitudine di nidificare in questa zona. Guest star della serata il rapper Frankie hi-nrg mc, annunciato via Instagram già nel pomeriggio. Nelle immagini un estratto del ...

 
L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

Nuova Dehli, 5 ago. (askanews) - Il governo indiano ha deciso di cancellare la parte della Costituzione che concede uno status speciale di ampia autonomia alla regione del Kashmir, al centro di una disputa territoriale con il Pakistan, una mossa che minaccia di scatenare tensioni nella regione. Parlando al Rajya Sabha, la camera alta del Parlamento indiano, il ministro dell'Interno indiano, Amit ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

Gossip

Le curve di Belen Rodriguez fanno impazzire Instagram

314mila like e oltre 2mila e 100 commenti. Belen Rodriguez si conferma regina di Instagram: una delle ultime foto che ha pubblicato da Ibiza, in cui mostra le sue vertiginose ...

08.07.2019

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Tarquinia

Musica nei locali fino alle 4 del mattino

Musica nei locali e negli eventi sino alle 4 del mattino. È questa la proposta dell’amministrazione Giulivi, palesata in una conferenza di servizi sull’argomento, che ha ...

03.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33