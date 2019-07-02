Edicola

Husain Law + Associates Files Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company On Behalf Of The Family Of The Late Professor And Author, Pius Adesanmi

02.07.2019 - 19:45

0

- Adesanmi was a world-renowned Nigerian-born Canadian professor, writer, literary critic, satirist, and columnist. The author of numerous award-winning books, essays, and collections of poetry; he was lauded as a, "towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship" by Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada where he chaired the Institute for African Studies. He was traveling from Addis Ababa to Nairobi for an African Union conference when the flight crashed shortly after takeoff.

Professor Adesanmi's colleague and friend Bamidele Ademola-Olateju stated, "His demise created a gaping hole in Nigeria's public intellection and Africa's Higher Education and Youth Development." His mother, Lois Olufunke Adesanmi also stated, "Everyday my heart bleeds for the loss of my son, Pius. We demand justice and accountability for his irreplaceable loss."

"Our goal with these lawsuits is to obtain answers for our grieving clients and hold the Boeing Company accountable for creating this tragedy," said Nomaan Husain, founder and senior partner at Husain Law + Associates, PC.

The detailed complaint was filed on behalf of the bereaved family in the U.S. District Court in Chicago against the Boeing Company, manufacturer of the doomed Boeing 737 Max 8, based in Chicago, for failing to properly inform pilots about the dangers and risks presented by its new Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System ("MCAS") software.

The complaint further alleges Boeing's failure to properly inform pilots of a defect in the MAX 8's flight control system left pilots without the knowledge or ability to restore manual control and caused both Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes.

Mr. Nomaan Husain and Mr. Omar Khawaja are confident the US legal system and the US discovery process will allow families to get the answers they are seeking and sort out what really happened. www.hlalawfirm.com

