Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Royal Canadian Mint Honours Newfoundland and Labrador's Symbol of Remembrance With a Forget-me-not Silver Coin

01.07.2019 - 19:15

0

- "I am honoured to host the ceremony for the unveiling of the Royal Canadian Mint's silver Forget-me-not commemorative coin," said the Lieutenant Governor.  "Featuring the caribou, the Royal Newfoundland Regiment's emblem, as well as the forget-me-not flower, which holds special meaning for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and is worn in remembrance of those soldiers who served in the Great War, this coin is sincerely appreciated."

"The Mint is proud to have recognized the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment on previous coins commemorating the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel, which gave rise to the tradition of first observing Memorial day every July 1st in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.  "Today, we are pleased to add a coin dedicated to the forget-me-not, the province's unique  symbol of remembrance, which pays respect to all the men and women who risked or gave their lives in defence of our values in the Great War, and continue to do so today."

Canadian artist Derek C. Wicks designed this 99.99% pure silver coin that features a trail of forget-me-not flowers flowing along rugged coastline and surrounding the caribou emblem of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. The caribou symbolically faces east towards Beaumont-Hamel, in tribute to the tragic battle of July 1, 1916, which is remembered every year across Newfoundland and Labrador. The obverse features a laser-engraved pattern of forget-me-nots and the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Forget-me-not has a limited mintage of 5,000 and retails for $99.95 and may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. The coin is also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.  

Images of this coin are available at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rjavk5z97phs1iu/AACfc4l3k2_w3rJztwoK-G-Ca?dl=0

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, media are asked to contact:

Alison CrawfordDirector, Communications and Public AffairsTelephone: +1-(613)-769-4048crawforda@mint.ca

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mario Sechi

Mario Sechi neo direttore dell'Agi

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Mediagallery

Sea Watch, Orlando: "Avenzerò una formale denuncia contro Salvini"

Sea Watch, Orlando: "Avenzerò una formale denuncia contro Salvini"

(Agenzia Vista) Palermo, 01 luglio 2019 Sea Watch, Orlando: "Avenzerò una formale denuncia contro Salvini" "Salvare vite – in mare come altrove – non può essere considerato un crimine. Le ONG che si occupano di attività di Ricerca e Salvataggio non dovrebbero essere criminalizzate, ma coinvolte nei meccanismi di cooperazione internazionale per rispondere alla crisi umanitaria nel Mediterraneo". ...

 
Sea Watch, procura: gesto capitana Carola volontario e cosciente

Sea Watch, procura: gesto capitana Carola volontario e cosciente

Agrigento, 1 lug. (askanews) - "È stato valutato negativamente come volontaria la manovra effettuata con i motori laterali che ha prodotto lo schiacciamento della motovedetta verso la banchina. Abbiamo ritenuto che questo atto è stato condotto con coscienza e volontà". Sarebbe stata un'azione cosciente, dunque, secondo il procuratore di Agrigento, Luigi Patronaggio l'urto tra la nave Sea Watch 3 ...

 
Sea Watch, avvocato Rackete: Carola si è scusata con Gdf

Sea Watch, avvocato Rackete: Carola si è scusata con Gdf

Agrigento, 1 lug. (askanews) - "Carola ha risposto in maniera puntuale, esatta e lucida a tutte le domande che riguardavano il soccorso dei migranti, procedimento che andrà a finire brevemente in nulla e la resistenza intesa come violenza per entrare in porto". Lo ha detto l'avvocato Alessandro Gamberini, legale della comandante della Sea Watch Carola Rackete. "Ha esposto le ragioni per cui ha ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33