International Maritime Industries Signs MOU With HHI to Collaborate in Building Naval Shipbuilding and MRO Capabilities in Saudi Arabia

01.07.2019 - 11:45

0

-

"As we build a new maritime industry in Saudi Arabia, it is important we leverage our partnership with a world-class shipbuilder such as HHI," said Fathi K. Al-Saleem, Chief Executive Officer of IMI. "This agreement has the potential to expand IMI's product offering into a new market segment.  Additionally, the potential knowledge transfer through the training of IMI's Saudi team members at HHI facilitates assists us in creating new career opportunities in the Kingdom and will enable IMI to independently manufacture and service Naval vessels at Ras Al-Khair in the future."

The MOU between IMI and HHI facilitates the exchange of information and involvement in relevant Naval vessel research and development updates, and localizing engine manufacturing for naval ships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Maritime Industries & Services at Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia will be the largest, full service maritime facility in MENA. When building is complete, the annual capacity of the facility will be four (4) new build offshore rigs and over 43 new build vessels including VLCCs, in addition to servicing more than 260 maritime products. Major production operations are expected to commence toward the end of 2020 with the facility reaching its full production capacity by 2022. International Maritime Industries is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931074/Navy_MOU_Signing.jpg

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Scontro con il trattore, indagato il conducente dell'auto

Scontro con il trattore, 
c'è un indagato

Mattarella: "Non ci sono ragioni per aprire procedura di infrazione"

Mattarella: "Non ci sono ragioni per aprire procedura di infrazione"

(Agenzia Vista) Vienna, 01 luglio 2019 Mattarella non ci sono ragioni per aprire procedura di infrazione "Credo il governo stia presentando cio' alla Commissione Ue per dimostrare che i conti saranno in ordine, le indicazioni sono rassicuranti e non vi sia motivo per aprire una nuova infrazione". Così il presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella nel corso di un punto stampa a Vienna.

 
Conte: "Confido di poter evitare procedura, numeri sono positivi"

Conte: "Confido di poter evitare procedura, numeri sono positivi"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 01 luglio 2019 Conte confido di poter evitare procedura, numeri sono positivi Le parole del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte al termine della lunga riunione del Consiglio Europeo

 
Sea Watch, Mattarella: "Auspico un abbassamento dei toni"

Sea Watch, Mattarella: "Auspico un abbassamento dei toni"

(Agenzia Vista) Vienna, 01 luglio 2019 Sea Watch, Mattarella auspico un abbassamento dei toni Le parole del Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella intervenuto in conferenza stampa a Vienna.

 
Ad Hong Kong i manifestanti tentano irruzione in Parlamento

Ad Hong Kong i manifestanti tentano irruzione in Parlamento

Milano, 1 lug. (askanews) - Violente proteste ad Hong Kong dove i manifestanti hanno tentato di fare irruzione in Parlamento, cercando di rompere i vetri per entrare. Hanno lanciato uova contro gli agenti e hanno bloccato il traffico con barricate. Il tentativo di irruzione è stato fermato dalla polizia che ha disperso la folla con i gas lacrimogeni. Le proteste contro il governo sono esplose nel ...

 

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie "Luna nera"

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie "Luna nera"

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana "Luna Nera" (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

23.05.2019

