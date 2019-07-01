Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

NPCC Abu Dhabi Celebrates Completion of One of the World's Largest Offshore Oil Platforms for ADNOC

01.07.2019 - 11:45

0

-  

 

The Umm Lulu Gas Treatment Platform (ULGTP) - weighing 32,000 metric tonnes (MT) and measuring 77.7 metres x 83.5 metres – nearly as tall as London's Big Ben, is one of five platforms manufactured by NPCC at its 1.3 million sqm fabrication yard in Abu Dhabi.

This is part of an EPC contract awarded by ADNOC to NPCC, in consortium with TechnipFMC, for a large offshore super complex at the major Umm Lulu field. The total weight of the super complex is over 102,648 MT. The ULGTP will form a key part of the Umm Lulu Field infrastructure.

HH Sheikh Hazza said the new milestone in the manufacturing and energy sectors is a model for the national industry, adding that the UAE leadership's vision and the committed efforts of Emirati talents are the driving force of this extraordinary achievement.

HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said: "The completion of this key infrastructure asset marks another significant milestone for ADNOC as we drive oil production capacity towards four million barrels per day by end of 2020, delivering on our smart growth strategy and meeting increasing global demand for energy."

HE Dr. Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli, Chairman of NPCC, said: "Our technological developments and digital transformation have brought a qualitative leap to the UAE's manufacturing sector. This achievement will establish us as a partner of choice for energy majors globally."

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said: "Abu Dhabi is now a leading exporter of EPC services and we are proud to be the ambassadors of this transformational change. We have a robust outlook and are confident that with our team of skilled professionals, we will drive a new era of growth."

Earlier, NPCC had commissioned eight platforms for Umm Lulu Package 1. The two phases mark an investment of over US$2.5 billion. The contract includes the laying of over 2,555 kilometres of cable and 150 kilometres of pipeline by NPCC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929602/NPCC_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

For details:  Rawan AlHosban      ASDA'A BCW  +9714-4507-600    rawan.alhosban@bcw-global.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Scontro con il trattore, indagato il conducente dell'auto

Scontro con il trattore, 
c'è un indagato

Mediagallery

Mattarella: "Non ci sono ragioni per aprire procedura di infrazione"

Mattarella: "Non ci sono ragioni per aprire procedura di infrazione"

(Agenzia Vista) Vienna, 01 luglio 2019 Mattarella non ci sono ragioni per aprire procedura di infrazione "Credo il governo stia presentando cio' alla Commissione Ue per dimostrare che i conti saranno in ordine, le indicazioni sono rassicuranti e non vi sia motivo per aprire una nuova infrazione". Così il presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella nel corso di un punto stampa a Vienna. Fonte: ...

 
Conte: "Confido di poter evitare procedura, numeri sono positivi"

Conte: "Confido di poter evitare procedura, numeri sono positivi"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 01 luglio 2019 Conte confido di poter evitare procedura, numeri sono positivi Le parole del Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte al termine della lunga riunione del Consiglio Europeo / courtesy EBS Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sea Watch, Mattarella: "Auspico un abbassamento dei toni"

Sea Watch, Mattarella: "Auspico un abbassamento dei toni"

(Agenzia Vista) Vienna, 01 luglio 2019 Sea Watch, Mattarella auspico un abbassamento dei toni Le parole del Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella intervenuto in conferenza stampa a Vienna. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Ad Hong Kong i manifestanti tentano irruzione in Parlamento

Ad Hong Kong i manifestanti tentano irruzione in Parlamento

Milano, 1 lug. (askanews) - Violente proteste ad Hong Kong dove i manifestanti hanno tentato di fare irruzione in Parlamento, cercando di rompere i vetri per entrare. Hanno lanciato uova contro gli agenti e hanno bloccato il traffico con barricate. Il tentativo di irruzione è stato fermato dalla polizia che ha disperso la folla con i gas lacrimogeni. Le proteste contro il governo sono esplose nel ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33