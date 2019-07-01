Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Elixxir Selects 600 Nodes for BetaNet Program

01.07.2019 - 11:15

0

- Selected in three groups, the BetaNet nodes will support Elixxir's development of a decentralized, metadata-protecting platform that combines true privacy with mainstream scalability. Elixxir designed the three node groupings to ensure an even distribution across the globe, minimizing network latency while also supporting critical development goals to be accomplished by the BetaNet. Each group will be assigned specific responsibilities as the BetaNet agenda proceeds; more information on each group can be found on the Elixxir Blog.

"The Elixxir team is delighted by the number, diversity, and especially the high quality, of node applications. It is exciting to bring together in the Elixxir BetaNet so many talented, passionate individuals in our effort to provide truly decentralized privacy for the first time at consumer scale," said Elixxir Founder and CEO David Chaum.

The Elixxir team will work closely with all three groups over the next few months to provide the support and guidance required for the successful deployment of the cMix protocol at large scale, scheduled for this Fall. The BetaNet will be focused on helping Elixxir achieve a scalable and dynamic network, including support for Elixxir's ArrowSDK toolkit for third-party developers, announced last week by Elixxir.

Selected Node applicants will be notified of their selection and grouping by email today, with the node groups also published on Elixxir's public Node Forum.

About Elixxir: Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum, inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures metadata generated by a user's daily activities. The platform will support secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer.  Elixxir is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain.

CONTACT: Peter Somerville, Director of Developer Relations, Media@elixxir.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747191/Mixxchain_Elixxir_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Scontro con il trattore, indagato il conducente dell'auto

Scontro con il trattore, 
c'è un indagato

Mediagallery

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 01 luglio 2019 A oltre 10 mesi dalla tragedia di Ponte Morandi a Genova è stato diffuso da Procura e Guardia di Finanza il video fino a oggi inedito contenente il momento del crollo, visto dalle telecamere della ditta Ferrometal, l'azienda che si trova lungo il Polcevera. Il video è stato considerato fondamentale nel quadro del secondo incidente probatorio in corso in ...

 
Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze" Bilancio positivo per la settima edizione del Festival di saggistica Passaggi. Oltre 60mila presenze e un programma sempre più ricco e variegato per il festival ospitato dalla cittadina marchigiana di Fano. Giovanni Belfiori, direttore del festival, parla di "Oltre 60mila ...

 
Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 30 giugno 2019 Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese" "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese cominciata con Monti". Così l'economista, Giulio Sapelli, intervistato a margine della presentazione 'Nulla è come prima' a Fano durante il Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

(Agenzia Vista) Cantù, 30 giugno 2019 Salvini Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax L'intervento del Ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini alla Festa della Lega a Cantù. / facebook Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33