XCMG Ranks 65th in World Brand Lab's 2019 China's 500 Most Valuable Brands with 71.365 Billion Value

01.07.2019 - 10:15

0

- Having raised the brand value by more than 10 billion yuan from last year, XCMG has ranked the highest among Chinese construction machinery brands for six years in a row.

Yang Dongsheng, general manager of XCMG, attended a roundtable discussion centered on global leadership and reshaping Chinese brands during the conference. He noted that brands had become symbols of a country's overall competitiveness, while XCMG had become an example of post-industrial urban development.

"In building the XCMG brand, our biggest experience is to maximize the value of the cold machinery products so the customers will enjoy using them and develop a win-win relationship with the brand," said Yang.

Sustainable Development with a Global Vision

XCMG's brand strategy of creating customized, durable and high-end products that can build a better life for all has enabled the brand to achieve continuous success in both domestic and international markets.In April, 2018, XCMG's release of a 700-ton hydraulic excavator made it the only Chinese manufacturer and one of the very few in the world to develop and manufacture ultra-large open-pit mining machinery sets.

"XCMG thrives on providing high-quality products that suit our customers' needs; the designs are inspired by the demands of customers and the market. We continuously evaluate the safety, reliability, comfort, cost and environmental friendliness from the perspective of our customers," Yang said.

In an interconnected digital age, XCMG is promoting intelligent products and services development based on digitalized program system, to build a global platform and network to monitor products and provide prompt support in real-time.

XCMG currently operates 14 categories of public welfare projects focusing on disaster relief, education, anti-poverty, environment conservation and industrial development. XCMG has allocated 568 large-scale equipment and donated more than 30 million yuan (USD 4.36 million) in 20 major rescue missions worldwide in the past decade. Since 2016, XCMG has been building water cellars in Africa that have benefited thousands of people.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

Please visit www.xcmg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941414/XCMG.jpg

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ribaltone in Provincia, cambia la maggioranza

Scontro con il trattore, indagato il conducente dell'auto

Mediagallery

Ponte Morandi, il video inedito del crollo

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 01 luglio 2019 A oltre 10 mesi dalla tragedia di Ponte Morandi a Genova è stato diffuso da Procura e Guardia di Finanza il video fino a oggi inedito contenente il momento del crollo, visto dalle telecamere della ditta Ferrometal, l'azienda che si trova lungo il Polcevera. Il video è stato considerato fondamentale nel quadro del secondo incidente probatorio in corso in ...

 
Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 01 luglio 2019 Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze" Bilancio positivo per la settima edizione del Festival di saggistica Passaggi. Oltre 60mila presenze e un programma sempre più ricco e variegato per il festival ospitato dalla cittadina marchigiana di Fano. Giovanni Belfiori, direttore del festival, parla di "Oltre 60mila ...

 
Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Fano, 30 giugno 2019 Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese" "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese cominciata con Monti". Così l'economista, Giulio Sapelli, intervistato a margine della presentazione 'Nulla è come prima' a Fano durante il Festival della saggistica Passaggi. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

(Agenzia Vista) Cantù, 30 giugno 2019 Salvini Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax L'intervento del Ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini alla Festa della Lega a Cantù. / facebook Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

