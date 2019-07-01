Edicola

China's UNIEV Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Products for End-user and Industry Partner

01.07.2019 - 09:15

0

- UNIEV released its "Connectivity Basic Platform", a platform aimed at better integrating over 1,000 charging pole operators and 200 apps currently in China market. This will greatly enhance industry's connectivity and contribute towards its sustainable development. UNIEV is a joint venture established in December 2018 by State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, TGOOD and StarCharge.

UNIEV proposes that all parties on the Connectivity Basic Platform operate under the OUSE principles. This means:  (O)peness towards every partner regardless of size;  (U)niform charging protocol and standardized B2B basic services; (S)mart and (E)fficient platform architecture and AI algorithms. This applies to all partners, ranging from charging pole operators, automobile OEMs, to e-mobility service providers, e-logistics firms and others. UNIEV will continue to offer customized solutions and services to meet industry needs going forward.

On the consumer end, UNIEV also launched the YeahCharge™ App to help connect EV consumers with a charging pole. At of the end of June, the application includes information of 350,000 poles. Users can locate a charging pole more efficiently, with help from an intelligent recommendation system, and can add to reviews from other consumers. Consumers in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu and Xi'an will be able to download and use YeahCharge™ from Apple's AppStore and Android markets from June 30, and services will be expanded to most of China's first and second tier cities by the end of the year.

China had over 2.6 million EVs at the end of 2018, with a figure that is expected to exceed 50 million by 2025. There will be five vehicles to every charging pole, according to official statistics and projections.

As part of China's new energy strategy, the development of EV is welcomed by both the industry and the end-user. Automobile OEMs in China and Europe have ramped up investment in the EV industry chain. Nowadays, consumers increasingly rely on smartphone apps to locate charging poles. UNIEV plays a key role in empowering the industry and improving the charging experience.

