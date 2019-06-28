Edicola

Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership established in Beijing

28.06.2019 - 18:15

- The BREIP is initiated by Xinhua News Agency and its founding members are well-known news agencies, information service providers, research institutions, chambers of commerce and associations from 26 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.

By creating a sound international communication system for economic information, the BREIP aims to eliminate information asymmetry, provide model, guidance and service for all parties involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, promote policy coordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bond, attract more countries and regions to participate in the Belt and Road construction, build a new cooperation platform and add new impetus to common development.

The establishment of the BREIP marks a new step in the exchange and cooperation between media and research institutions in the field of economic information, according to the participants attending the inaugural conference of the BREIP. With the joint efforts made by the member institutions, the sharing of economic information under the BREIP will promote economic development, mutual benefit and the Belt and Road construction.

Meanwhile, a platform for sharing information and conducting cooperation among member institutions named BRInfo is also launched. Member institutions can share information and research results concerning the Belt and Road-related investment, trade, industry, projects and enterprises via the BRInfo platform in real time, free of charge.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930722/BRIEP_established.jpg

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

SuperEnalotto, nuovo jackpot record: 178,1 milioni

SuperEnalotto, nuovo jackpot record: 178,1 milioni

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Ermete Realacci, presidente di Fondazione Symbola, presenta l'edizione 2019 del seminario estivo di Treia, in programma il 5 e 6 luglio nella cittadina marchigiana, preceduto dal 2 al 4 luglio dal festival della Soft Economy. Quest'anno il seminario ha scelto come titolo "Da soli non si può empatia e tecnologia per costruire il futuro". "Cerchiamo di fare i conti con i ...

 
Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Milano, 28 giu. (askanews) - Due orche e sei balene beluga rinchiuse per mesi in condizioni precarie nella cosiddetta "prigione delle balene" sono state rimesse in libertà in Russia. Dopo una lunga battaglia è stata infatti chiusa la struttura illegale che teneva in alcune gabbie i cetacei nel Golfo di Sakhalin, un'insenatura nella parte occidentale del mare di Ochotsk, in Russia. Si tratta dei ...

 
A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 28 giugno 2019 "Sono io che comando" ha urlato il marocchino 33enne che ha minacciato di suicidarsi dal ponte dell'A13 questa mattina, tratto in salvo dalla Polizia Stradale. Ubriaco e sotto gli effetti della cocaina ha gridato più volte "lo stato tratta male gli immigrati, sono costretto a spacciare per sopravvivere". Nelle immagini anche il momento in cui viene ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

