Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

JA Solar Recognized as "Top Performer" in DNV GL/PVEL 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Fourth Time

28.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- Jointly issued by DNV GL, the world's largest independent energy advisory and certification body, and PVEL, a leading reliability and performance testing lab for solar modules, the scorecard presents the most comprehensive publicly available reliability test results about solar modules, and guides solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners and operators around the world to choose cost-effective and high-performance modules.

The 2019 scorecard summarizes the results of PVEL's tests within an 18 month duration on module performance, including thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load sequence, and potential-induced degradation (PID). The modules that have degraded less than 2% for the entirety of the test sequence are recognized as "Top Performer" products. With its high-quality solar modules, JA Solar performed well in all tests and is recognized as "Top Performer" in all four test categories.

JA Solar recently commenced mass production of its 9BB half-cell PERC solar module. The new module, featuring numbers of leading-edge technologies, could achieve an output power up to 405W for a 72-cell module. Compared with conventional modules, JA Solar's 9BB half-cell PERC module has superior performance in reliability, stability, mechanical properties and environmental adaptability, which enables it to provide promising guarantee of investors' return and drives down system costs and LCOE, thus resulting in an effective solution to achieving grid parity.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar is committed to the R&D and mass production of high-efficiency solar modules to further reduce LCOE and promote grid parity. In the future, we'll continue to provide high-quality products for customers around the world, and promote the development of renewable energy globally."

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Mediagallery

Forza Italia, Senaldi: “Berlusconi ha concesso uno scacco al Re, non escludo ci possa essere”

Forza Italia, Senaldi: “Berlusconi ha concesso uno scacco al Re, non escludo ci possa essere”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 28 giugno 2019 Le leadership si affermano per una forza propria, questo momento di Forza Italia è interessante, può esserci uno scacco al Re, do merito a Berlusconi di aver permesso uno scacco al Re”. Lo ha detto il direttore di Libero Quotidiano Pietro Senaldi a margine del confronto tra Matteo Salvini e Vittorio Feltri al convegno sulla sicurezza organizzato dal giornale ...

 
Governo, Feltri: “Finché Salvini non realizzerà certe cose terrà in piedi l'alleanza”

Governo, Feltri: “Finché Salvini non realizzerà certe cose terrà in piedi l'alleanza”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 27 giugno 2019 “Salvini ha dei problemi con i 5 stelle ma finché non realizza certe cose cerca di tenere in piedi un'alleanza che secondo me no dimostra una coalizione seria”. Lo ha detto il direttore di Libero Vittorio Feltri a margine del confronto con Matteo Salvini al convegno organizzato dal giornale sulla sicurezza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33