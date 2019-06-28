Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Journey to A Healthier Gourmet - Korean Temple Food

28.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8567451-experience-korean-temple-food-at-templestay

How food became a path way to practice her Buddhism? If you like to get to know about her philosophy, you may look into Korean temple food.

Temple food refers to the one monks and nuns eat at temples. However, this is a very narrow definition of Temple food. In Korean Buddhist, Temple food is considered as one of the ways to exercise Buddhist teachings. It includes all from growing food ingredients to cooking and eating.

Buddhists hold reverence for all living lives and embrace a harmony with nature. They do not use meat nor fish, and any artificial flavor enhancer. Five pungent herbs called oshinchae - green onion, garlic, leek, chive, and wild chive - are not allowed to use. They use only seasonal vegetables and soybean paste and soy sauce made by themselves at temples.

One of the good way to experience Temple food is to visit a temple and participate in the Templestay program. Around 130 temples across Korea run Templestay programs and some of the temples give a chance to make your own Temple food dishes. (templestay website: eng.templestay.com)

If you are a fan of Chef's Table, Baekyangsa Temple would be your first option – you may make Temple food with Ven. Jeong Kwan there. Jingwansa Temple is also famous one for temple food. At Bongseonsa Temple, you can make steamed rice wrapped in a lotus leaf. If you want to make three or four Temple foods at once, Donghwasa Temple will be an attractive place.

If you do not have enough time, just visit the Korean Temple Food Center located in Insa-dong, one of the tourist attractions in Seoul. They provide the one-day cooking class "Let's Learn Korean Temple Food" in English. (Reservation: info@templestay.com / Tel: +82-2-733-4650)

If you want to have real Temple foods at a restaurant, "Balwoo Gongyang" is the perfect place. It has been listed on Michelin's One-Star restaurant for three consecutive years. "Balwoo Gongyang" originally means a traditional way of eating in Korean Buddhism. (Website: eng.balwoo.or.kr / Tel: +82-2-733-2081)

If you feel like to take care of your body and mind at once, visit Korea and experience Temple food, as a journey to a healthier gourmet.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Michelin e GM testano Uptis, pneumatico senza aria e che non si buca

Mediagallery

Forza Italia, Senaldi: “Berlusconi ha concesso uno scacco al Re, non escludo ci possa essere”

Forza Italia, Senaldi: “Berlusconi ha concesso uno scacco al Re, non escludo ci possa essere”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 28 giugno 2019 Le leadership si affermano per una forza propria, questo momento di Forza Italia è interessante, può esserci uno scacco al Re, do merito a Berlusconi di aver permesso uno scacco al Re”. Lo ha detto il direttore di Libero Quotidiano Pietro Senaldi a margine del confronto tra Matteo Salvini e Vittorio Feltri al convegno sulla sicurezza organizzato dal giornale ...

 
Governo, Feltri: “Finché Salvini non realizzerà certe cose terrà in piedi l'alleanza”

Governo, Feltri: “Finché Salvini non realizzerà certe cose terrà in piedi l'alleanza”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 27 giugno 2019 “Salvini ha dei problemi con i 5 stelle ma finché non realizza certe cose cerca di tenere in piedi un'alleanza che secondo me no dimostra una coalizione seria”. Lo ha detto il direttore di Libero Vittorio Feltri a margine del confronto con Matteo Salvini al convegno organizzato dal giornale sulla sicurezza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33