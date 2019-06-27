Edicola

Alliance Ventures Invests in the Mobility House to Boost Electric Mobility

27.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- That investment is the latest by Alliance Ventures in start-up, early-stage development and entrepreneurs at the cutting edge of next-generation technology for the automotive industry. The Mobility House is based in Germany, Switzerland and California's Silicon Valley.

"Alliance Ventures aims to provide the right ecosystem of open innovation to ensure Alliance member companies deliver mobility for tomorrow," said François Dossa, Alliance Global Vice President for Ventures and Open Innovation and Chairman of Alliance Ventures. "The Mobility House's expertise in e-mobility and energy transition will contribute to the Alliance commitment to zero-emission vehicles and to the achievement of our vision: shaping the future of mobility."

Alliance member companies and The Mobility House have already embarked on several projects together. For instance, through collaboration with The Mobility House, the Nissan LEAF was the first electric car to be used in a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) project in Germany, in Hagen. Cooperating with Groupe Renault, The Mobility House will market the biggest stationary energy storage systems made with electric vehicle batteries in Europe and contribute through its smart energy platform to make the Portuguese island of Porto Santo, near Madeira, the first "smart island" in the world.

"Alliance Ventures is a perfect investor for The Mobility House," said Thomas Raffeiner, founder and CEO of The Mobility House. "The fact that the vision and skill set of our companies fit together very well has been proven many times in the past. We are delighted that we can embark on many more projects and make our shared vision of a sustainable energy future come true even faster."

The investment in The Mobility House follows 11 others by Alliance Ventures, including start-up based in North America, Europe and China.

Financial terms of the investment in The Mobility House are not being disclosed.

https://www.alliance-2022.com/news/alliance-ventures-invests-in-the-mobility-house-to-boost-electric-mobility/

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556610/Renault_Nissan_Mitsubishi_Logo.jpg  

