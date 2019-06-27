Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

METRON Raises an Additional €10 Million of New Capital

27.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- PARIS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- METRON, an innovative French company in energy intelligence for industries, has announced a new €10 Million fundraising with NTT DOCOMO Ventures (Tokyo), StatKraft Ventures (Düsseldorf) and its current investors BNP Paribas (Paris) and Breed Reply (London).

Vincent Sciandra, CEO and Co-founder of METRON, states: "We are pleased to welcome  as new shareholders NTT and Statkraft ventures, two leading international investors, as well as further investment particularly from BNP Paribas Energy Transition Capital. The profile of our shareholders, which also include Breed Reply, an IoT investor, Financière Fonds Privés and Airflux, perfectly reflect our strategy. We want to provide manufacturers with our digital platform so that they can take control of their energy management, independently and wherever they operate in the world, as Danone is currently doing with us."

STRATEGIC, COMMERCIAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS

Since the last fundraising announced in October 2018, METRON, has accelerated its international expansion. METRON is now active in a dozen countries with operational centres in Europe (Paris, Milan), Latin America (São Paulo, Mexico City, Bogota), the Middle East (Dubai) and Asia (Singapore).

METRON expansion in Japan will be supported by NTT DOCOMO Ventures. President and CEO, Takayuki Inagawa, said: "Beyond our investment, we look forward to promoting a partnership between METRON and NTT FACILITIES, an NTT group company involved in energy management for industrial installations. The partnership will make the solution commercially available in the Japanese market and will contribute to the new smart energy business of the NTT group. The METRON solution is unique as it uses ontological technology and machine learning to continuously optimize energy during the production process."

To develop its business in France, METRON has entered into a strategic partnership with Dalkia, a French leader in energy efficiency, to launch an innovative joint offer, Dalkia analytics powered by METRON. This will manage the energy and environmental performance of industrial sites and achieve energy savings of up to 15%.

Furthermore, new products have been designed as an extension to the existing METRON platform.  The products will enable the optimization of energy and reduction of carbon emissions in the area of Virtual Power Plants. The aim is to manage decentralized energy production assets, particularly renewable ones, in order to optimize their value; or in the area of electro-mobility, where the optimization of EV charging will become a key issue.

"We have analyzed many companies trying to unlock the enormous potential for energy efficiency in factories. METRON has successfully built a unique solution using artificial intelligence to achieve very rapid energy savings and carbon reductions in factories, even in the most complex technical environments. METRON's position as the leader in this area is well deserved. We are looking forward to supporting this great team of entrepreneurs," says Dr. Matthias Dill, Managing Director of Statkraft Ventures, a leading energy fund in Europe.

METRON's disruptive vision, strategy and technology were also recognized this year by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, which each year designates ten "New Energy Pioneers" for their leadership in transformative technologies to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy around the world.

HISTORICAL INVESTORS BACK METRON AGAIN

As historical investors, Yann Lagalaye, Head of Energy Transition Capital at BNP Paribas and Emanuele Angelidis, CEO of Breed Reply, conclude: "Industrial clients are adopting the METRON platform because of its ease of implementation and the quick energy savings they can achieve. Major international partnerships such as the one with Dalkia in France will help accelerate METRON's growth. The new investors announced today reinforce METRON's strategic positioning and illustrate its international ambitions. We wish to renew our confidence in the METRON team, in a context where the low-carbon and digital transition of industries is accelerating."

About METRON

METRON aims to transform energy into a profit centre in the industrial sector. METRON, an international technology company founded in 2013 in France, has developed an energy intelligence AI driven platform dedicated to the industrial sector. The METRON-EVA® Factory (Energy Virtual Assistant) platform leverages the multiple data sources already available in plants and takes advantage of advanced technologies to proactively identify energy optimization opportunities and connect to decentralized energy assets. More than 80 energy experts, data scientists and specialized engineers are currently working in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. They support manufacturers in all sectors of activity to maximize the value of their data and enable them to take control of their energy management

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772239/METRON_Logo.jpg

Press contacts : La Nouvelle Agence : Jonathan Smadja, jonathan@lanouvelle-agence.comSarah Hachemi, sarah@lanouvelle-agence.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Sigilli ai contatori, chiamati i carabinieri

Sigilli ai contatori,
chiamati i carabinieri

Mediagallery

Dl Crescita, Renzi: “Questo governo e la crescita sono mondi paralleli destinati a non incontrarsi”

Dl Crescita, Renzi: “Questo governo e la crescita sono mondi paralleli destinati a non incontrarsi”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 giugno 2019 "Ci vuole senso del coraggio e faccia tosta nel venire in Senato a parlare del decreto crescita. Perchè il vostro governo e la crescita sono mondi paralleli destinati a non incontrarsi. Da quando ci siete voi è sparita la crescita". Lo ha detto Matteo Renzi nell'Aula di Palazzo Madama durante la discussione generale. _Courtesy Senato Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 
La comandante Carola, il video dal porto di Lampedusa: "Spero ci facciano scendere"

La comandante Carola, il video dal porto di Lampedusa: "Spero ci facciano scendere"

(Agenzia Vista) Lampedusa, 27 giugno 2019 La comandante Carola, il video dal porto di Lampedusa: "Spero ci facciano scendere" La comandante della Sea Watch 3, Carola Rackete, parla dalla nave, ferma davanti al porto di Lampedusa, con i 42 migranti soccorsi al largo della Libia / fonte Twitter Sea-Watch Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Saviano: "Gesto capitano Sea-Watch coerente con la nostra Costituzione"

Saviano: "Gesto capitano Sea-Watch coerente con la nostra Costituzione"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 27 giugno 2019 Saviano: "Gesto capitano Sea-Watch coerente con la nostra Costituzione" Roberto Saviano su Twitter: "Il capitano della #SeaWatch3, #CarolaRackete, ha portato la nave in acque italiane. Il suo è un gesto coerente con la nostra Costituzione e TUTTI dovremmo sostenerla. Le vite in mare vanno sempre salvate". / fonte Twitter Roberto Saviano Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33