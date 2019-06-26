Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Global PADI Women's Dive Day Events Give Back to Our Blue Planet

26.06.2019 - 14:15

0

- "PADI Women's Dive Day has become a global movement to create and inspire a passionate community of ocean advocates that spans generations. What started as a celebration of women in diving has quickly become the single largest day of diving in the world – something every diver can draw inspiration from," says Kristin Valette-Wirth, chief marketing officer at PADI Worldwide. 

This year, PADI Dive Centers and Resorts will again host hundreds of events worldwide. Here are just a few events to look forward to: Thaa Atoll, Maldives—COMO Maalifushi will celebrate throughout July with reef cleanups, movies under the stars, ocean conservation courses and youth dive experiences. Dive instructors will also provide PADI Discover Scuba®Diving opportunities for local women. Maierato, Italy—With Reef Check, Divers Alert Network and the local government, Blue Submarine by Scuba World ASD will offer Dive Against Debris®courses and dives for women to remove debris and ghost nets from the marine protected area. Channel Islands, USA—A Seattle-based youth scuba team will voyage on a liveaboard dive boat in California's Channel Islands. The kids and teens, led by PADI Master Scuba Diverä Trainer Annie Crawley, will explore kelp forests, learn dive skills and share the importance of ocean health through underwater videography, photography and storytelling. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands—Divetech will host 100 women to break its own record for the longest female underwater human chain, an event that will raise funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Foundation and local conservation organizations.  Queensland, Australia—Brisbane Dive Academy will celebrate female divers with a shore dive and barbecue. Puerto Galera, Philippines—Asia Divers is dedicating the weekend to a "Healthy Ocean, Healthy Body" with an underwater cleanup, yoga and opportunities to try freediving with a PADI Freediverä Instructor.

Contact your PADI Dive Center or Resort or visit padi.com to participate in PADI Women's Dive Day.

About PADIPADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the world's largest diver training organization with over 6,600 dive centers and resorts and 137,000 professional members worldwide. Issuing 1 million certifications each year, PADI makes underwater exploration, travel and adventure accessible to people around the world while maintaining the highest industry standards for dive training and safety. PADI is committed to supporting social and environmental efforts through its Pillars of ChangeSM, empowering divers with information to get involved with causes they care about. www.padi.com.

Contact: Paige Thornleypaige.thornley@havasformula.com +1-619-234-0345

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926571/PADI.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95415/padi_logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Ronde notturne dei vigili contro i fitofarmaci

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Mediagallery

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Presentiamo il piano esecutivo per uso esplosivo"

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Presentiamo il piano esecutivo per uso esplosivo"

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 26 giugno 2019 "Oggi facciamo una presentazione di tipo esecutivo, io dico solo che le cose stanno andando avanti bene, abbiamo mobilitato mezzo mondo, ci stiamo lavorando anche oltre i confini nazionali. Siamo tutti orientati a fare un buon lavoro, le cose stanno andando avanti con un'accelerata. Oggi dico a tutti che noi lavoriamo per fare qualcosa per la nostra città, ...

 
Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"

Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 giugno 2019 Inail: "Nel 2018 e nei primi quattro mesi del 2019 aumentano i morti sul lavoro" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio, la presentazione del rapporto annuale dell'Inail con il presidente Massimo De Felice, alla presenza del presidente della Camera, Roberto Fico, e del presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca

Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 26 giugno 2019 Buonissimi 2019, circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca. Il servizio Circa 100mila euro raccolti per la ricerca a favore del tumore pediatrico, oltre 2mila partecipanti, più di 800 porzioni per ognuna delle 140 realtà sostenitrici: tutto questo in Buonissimi, l'iniziativa realizzata con il supporto di partner quali Università telematica Pegaso, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Nel borgo fantasma al via le riprese della serie “Luna nera”

Sono iniziate martedì a Celleno, nel Borgo Fantasma, le riprese della nuova serie italiana “Luna Nera” (nella foto la protagonista Antonia Fotaras) prodotta da Fandango e ...

12.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Onano

Sabrina Ferilli non sarà parte civile nel processo contro il presunto stalker

Sabrina Ferilli non si è costituita parte civile nel procedimento che la vede vittima di stalking del pensionato 68enne Carlo Neri, originario di Onano. Il gip di Roma, ...

23.05.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516360080108 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33